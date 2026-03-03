Listen Live
Thousands of Maryland SNAP Recipients Face New Work Requirements

Maryland SNAP recipients face work requirements as thousands risk losing benefits without compliance

Published on March 3, 2026

Maryland SNAP recipients face work requirements as thousands risk losing benefits without compliance

Thousands of Maryland residents who rely on food assistance could begin losing benefits this month if they do not comply with new federal work requirements.
According to the Maryland Department of Human Services, up to 80,000 additional Marylanders may now be subject to the updated rules.
Certain groups, including adults ages 55 to 64 without young children at home, veterans, youth formerly in foster care, and individuals experiencing homelessness must now have at least 20 hours per week of work, volunteering, or participation in a work program.
State leaders say they are expanding their SNAP Employment and Training Network and launching a mobile-friendly Maryland One application to help residents apply and identify exemptions.


Source: WBALTV

