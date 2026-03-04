Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

No Blacks Allowed? EEOC Workplace Racism Lawsuit Filed

'No Blacks Allowed? Bonkers!': Memphis Cemetery That Put Locks on Restroom and Made Black Workers Use a Gas Station Toilet Faces Federal Lawsuit

Published on March 4, 2026

THE BUZZ!

‘No Blacks Allowed? Bonkers!’: Memphis Cemetery That Put Locks on Restroom and Made Black Workers Use a Gas Station Toilet Faces Federal Lawsuit

This is serious. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a federal lawsuit against StoneMor GP LLC over blatant racial discrimination at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis.

The complaint alleges that Black groundskeepers were barred from using restrooms in the building, forcing them to use a nearby gas station bathroom. When they spoke up, their supervisor was allegedly threatened and later fired.

The EEOC is seeking damages and an injunction to prevent further discriminatory practices.

In 2026, it’s shocking this is still happening. It’s a reminder that systemic discrimination doesn’t always happen in obvious ways, but the effects are devastating for workers. This lawsuit isn’t just about bathrooms — it’s about workplace dignity, respect, and equality.


Source: atlantablackstar.com

