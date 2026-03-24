Brandy Finally Gets Her Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

THE BUZZ!



Brandy to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Issa Rae and Babyface Set to Speak





Brandy has been trending lately thanks to that rumored situation involving Mase and Shyne… but let’s be clear—that’s not why she’s in the spotlight right now.

The real headline? Brandy is officially getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30. And it’s not just any ceremony. Issa Rae and Babyface are set to be there to help celebrate the moment.

We’re talking about an artist who helped define ‘90s R&B, crossed over into television, and really built a career that touched multiple generations. From music to acting to culture, Brandy has been consistent for decades.



Honestly, this feels overdue. But at least it’s happening now and it’s well deserved.



Source: COMPLEX