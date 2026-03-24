Tina Turner’s Legacy Is Not Going Anywhere After Big Deal

THE BUZZ!



Tina Turner’s Name, Image, and Catalog Rights Have Been Sold to Pophouse



Tina Turner may be gone, but her legacy is still moving like a living brand.

All because a company called Pophouse Entertainment has plans to keep her name around for generations. This comes after acquiring the rights to her name, image, and a large portion of her music catalog. The deal amount hasn’t been disclosed—but when numbers stay quiet like that, it usually means it’s BIG.

The company says the goal is to consolidate and expand her legacy through future projects, including immersive experiences and digital concepts. Basically, they’re looking at ways to keep Tina Turner present for new generations in a modern way.



And let’s be real…Tina Turner doesn’t need help being solidified. She already is. This just makes sure that her legacy will continue for years to come.





Source: BET