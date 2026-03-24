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Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay Millions in Sexual Assault Case

Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $19M to Woman After Losing Sexual Assault Case — Report

Published on March 24, 2026

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Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $19M to Woman After Losing Sexual Assault Case — Report

Bill Cosby is back in the headlines, and once again, it’s tied to serious legal issues.
A jury recently ruled in favor of a woman who accused Cosby of sexual assault dating back to the 1970s. As a result, he’s been ordered to pay $19 million in damages. When combined with an additional $40 million in punitive damages, the total climbs to more than $59 million.
Bill Cosby has denied the allegations, and his legal team has already said they plan to appeal the decision. So this case is not completely over just yet.
Still, every time a new ruling like this comes down, it continues to reshape how people view his legacy. And these court order fines are putting a dent in his bank account.


Source: YAHOO

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