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The Weeknd Just Quietly Became the Highest-Paid Musician on the Planet

Not Taylor Swift, Not Jay-Z: World’s highest-paid musician pocketed $298mn in a single year

Published on March 30, 2026

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Not Taylor Swift, Not Jay-Z: World’s highest-paid musician pocketed $298mn in a single year

While everybody was watching Taylor Swift and Beyoncé dominate the conversation, The Weeknd was out here stacking quietly.
Forbes just released their highest-paid musicians list for 2025 and the Canadian superstar came in at number one with $298 million earned in a single year.
How? A combination of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour crossing the one billion dollar mark — making it one of the highest-grossing tours ever and the biggest ever by a solo male artist — plus a massive catalogue deal with Lyric Capital reportedly valued at around a billion dollars, of which he personally pocketed an estimated $200 million after fees.
Here’s the full top ten for your reference: The Weeknd at $298M, Taylor Swift $202M, Beyoncé $148M, Kendrick Lamar $109M, Coldplay $105M, Shakira $105M, Drake $78M, Chris Brown $74M, Zach Bryan $70M and Bad Bunny at $66M.


Source: FINANCIALEXPRESS.COM

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