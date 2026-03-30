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Baltimore Gas Prices Are Up. Experts Say It Could Get Worse.

Baltimore gas prices jump 15 cents in a week to $3.98 a gallon, GasBuddy says

Published on March 30, 2026

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Baltimore gas prices jump 15 cents in a week to $3.98 a gallon, GasBuddy says

If you filled up your tank this week and felt the pain, you are not imagining things. Gas prices in Baltimore jumped 15 cents in a single week and are now averaging $3.98 a gallon as of this morning, according to GasBuddy. That is a dollar more per gallon than just a month ago and over 80 cents higher than this time last year.
The cheapest station in Baltimore right now is sitting at $3.67 while the most expensive is $4.39.

So it pays to look around before you pull up top a station, or not drive out at all.

Analysts at GasBuddy are projecting the national average could push past four dollars a gallon for regular gas, and diesel. What!!!!
Definitely something worth watching.


Source: Fox 45

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