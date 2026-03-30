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Chilli Is Looking For Some TLC After Mistake Donation To Trump

TLC's Chilli says she 'made a mistake' with Trump campaign donations

Published on March 30, 2026

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TLC’s Chilli says she ‘made a mistake’ with Trump campaign donations

TLC’s Chilli is in the headlines again and this time it involves campaign donations, fine print and a pattern that her fanbase is starting to notice.
Reports surfaced Saturday that Rozonda Thomas made nearly a thousand dollars in donations to Trump-linked organizations in 2024 — specifically the Trump National Committee JFC and Never Surrender Inc., both documented in Federal Election Commission records. When the story broke, Chilli took to Instagram quickly and clearly.
I am NOT MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people, she said. Her explanation was that she believed she was donating to causes against human trafficking and for veterans. She says she did not read the fine print and is asking for grace as she processes the lesson.
So hopefully folks give her some.


Source: YAHOO

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