The Orioles are making moves off the field. Another Birdland Mural Finished

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Baltimore Orioles unveil new Harlem Park mural to inspire the community



The Baltimore Orioles are continuing their investment in the community with the unveiling of their 11th Birdland mural — this time in Harlem Park.

Created by Baltimore artist Kid Balloon, the mural is more than just artwork. It tells a story of imagination, hope, and possibility.

The piece features a young girl swinging high into the sky, dreaming of flying alongside the Orioles bird — a powerful image that reflects both childhood creativity and hometown pride.

Installed at the Harlem Park Recreation Center, the mural is part of a larger initiative that started in 2019 to bring art beyond the walls of Oriole Park and into neighborhoods across the city.

Community leaders say the goal is to inspire residents — especially young people — and remind them of the opportunities around them.

Moments like this show how sports, art, and community can come together to create something meaningful that lasts for

generations.

Source: WBAL