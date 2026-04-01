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NASA is heading back to the moon… and this mission is already making history.

NASA’s Artemis II mission set to launch: A major step back to the moon

Published on April 1, 2026

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NASA’s Artemis II set to launch Wednesday: What to know

NASA is officially stepping back into deep space with the launch of Artemis II, marking the first crewed mission toward the moon in more than 50 years since Apollo 17.
The mission is scheduled to launch at 6:24 p.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft on a journey that will take them farther from Earth than any human has ever traveled.
Artemis II will orbit Earth then head toward the moon for a fly-around before returning home. The goal is to test everything before NASA attempts a full lunar landing with Artemis III in the coming years.
Still, this mission is already making history. The crew includes the first woman and first Black astronaut to travel to the moon, along with the first Canadian astronaut to be part of a lunar mission.
History!


Source: The Hill

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