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A Social Media Meet-up Turned Into Chaos Downtown. Now Some Teens are Facing Charges.

7 juveniles arrested after downtown Baltimore disturbances sparked by social media

Published on April 1, 2026

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7 juveniles arrested after downtown Baltimore ‘teen link-up’ turns chaotic

A weekend gathering promoted on social media quickly turned into a dangerous situation in downtown Baltimore.


According to police, what started as a “teen link-up” led to large groups gathering, fighting, and causing disruptions across multiple locations, including Market Place.


In total, seven juveniles — ranging from 12 to 17 years old — were arrested. Charges include assault and attempted armed robbery. One teen was also tased after reportedly refusing to comply with officers.

City leaders are taking a strong stance. Officials say this type of behavior will not be tolerated, and they are even considering holding parents accountable in certain cases.

The incident has raised concerns as spring break approaches, with officials urging families to stay involved and aware of where their children are.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges could be coming.


Source: WMAR

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