

As the Real Housewives of Atlanta premiere draws near, sophomore Shamea Morton Mwangi is stepping into unapologetic and unabashed confidence.

“I’m still a loyal friend. I’m still a ride-or-die,” she told BOSSIP. “But I’m only loyal to those that deserve it. And I am unapologetically me.” Source: Bravo / Bravo

During #RHOA’s “sweet sixteen” season, Shamea burst onto the scene, declaring that she was done “playing the underdog” and was ready to outshine the “best of ’em.”

That shine included opening the doors to her $9M mansion, showing off her singing skills, and sharing her surrogacy story. It also came amid an unfortunate friendship fallout with her longtime best friend, Porsha Williams.

After tension brewed between them throughout the season, the two confirmed at the season 16 reunion that they were no longer in communication, with Williams alleging Morton entered the show with a “scheme and a plan” to sabotage her. That turned into a social media spat littered with warnings and insults.

Speaking with BOSSIP’s Managing Editor, Dani Canada, Shamea said that the entire experience shifted her mindset and taught her to cut the people pleasing and prioritize herself.

Source: Michael Serine / Bravo

“You can’t walk on eggshells, and you can’t protect everyone else’s feelings,” she said. “You’ve got to care about yourself more than everyone else, and that’s what I’m doing this season.” “I’m speaking up about the things that I like and don’t like. I’m standing on my own two feet, and I’m not brushing things under the rug anymore.”

According to the housewife, she held back to preserve certain relationships, but those days are over.

“Last season I was trying to protect certain people and not really even being me,” she said. “This year, I’m unapologetically me. “And if you want the smoke, then hi. I’m not a smoker, but I got a fire extinguisher,” she added with a laugh. Shamea’s growth isn’t just showing up in her friendships. In a rare Housewives move, she previously released a YouTube video titled Dear Sweet 16, where she addressed her castmates by name, owned any hurt caused during her first season, and made it clear she was ready to move forward.

“I’m sorry if I’ve ever offended you… or caused you pain in any way,” she said in the video, adding that she hoped to “start fresh.”

Shamea told BOSSIP that it wasn’t for optics, but for her own peace.

“My mom and dad always taught me, don’t go to bed with things heavy on your heart,” she said. “Don’t carry that negativity because it will weigh on you. The apology is not necessarily for the other person. It’s for you. It’s you giving yourself grace to move on,” she added.



The gesture drew mixed reactions within the group, especially from Drew Sidora who questioned its sincerity. Shamea responded directly with shade.

“She wouldn’t know what performative sounds like because that’s what she does all the time,” she told BOSSIP. “We have yet to meet the real Drew.”



And while one housewife might question Shamea’s intentions, she can depend on fellow housewife Kelli Ferrell to continue being a consistent source of support.

As Shamea put it at BravoCon in November, she lost a friendship [with Porsha Williams] but gained her “biggest blessing.”



“Kelly is really a breath of fresh air,” Shamea told BOSSIP. “We hang out when the cameras aren’t even present. If I’ve got something going on, she’s there. We are family at this point.”

The connection extends beyond filming.

“That friendship is so organic for me. We rarely even talk about the show. We’re just living life,” she added.



Speaking of off-camera, Shamea is also expanding her entrepreneurial reach by working with Grenada-based Clarke’s Court Rum.

“The fact that they would allow me to be a part of it, it’s just a blessing,” she said of the spirits brand.



She’s also weighing in on the season’s two newcomers, Pinky Cole and K. Michelle, who are stepping into the fold and opening themselves up to Bravo’s passionate fanbase, where opinions run strong on everything, including who holds the best vocals in the cast: Shamea, K. Michelle, or Drew Sidora.

“There’s room for everyone,” said Shamea about fans debating about their singing skills. “Everybody’s talented in their own way.”



Ultimately, Shamea hopes that fans will see her renewed sense of self amid the drama, dynamics, and serially shifting friendships of Season 17.

“I don’t really care whose feelings I hurt at this point. I used to always care about people’s feelings before my own, but like T.I. said, ‘Let ’em know!'”

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The new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, April 5, on Bravo (8 pm ET/PT) and streams the next day on Peacock.

#RHOA Exclusive: Shamea Morton Mwangi Talks Sophomore Season, Friendship Fallout & Her Unapologetic Era was originally published on bossip.com