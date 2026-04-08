They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

They so ATL!

Source: IG: @miasiasymone

It’s often said that Atlanta is not a real place while also thriving as the epicenter of everything influential, which explains why this year’s star-studded 404 Day celebration was such a culture-shifting moment.

Held on April 4 and named after the city’s most iconic area code, the bigger-than-ever event brought together thousands of Atlantans (and seas of visitors) for an epic array of parties, concerts, festivals, community events, and more.

One of the buzziest events of the bunch was Big Boi & Impossible’s “404 Taste The Block” food fest that went down at Smorgasburg Atlanta–a “dynamic outdoor food market showcasing local vendors, creative eats, and community-driven events,” per its official site.

Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Impossible Foods

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Busting with authentic A-Town vibes, the hit event drew thousands of attendees for a day of flair, flavor, and funnn, all while celebrating the southern city the Outkast legend calls home.

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“404 Taste The Block” featured a live performance from the owl-wielding ATLien himself, along with a barbershop experience, a drumline performance from alumni of the Braves Heavy Hitters, live DJ sets, custom hats and totes with on-the-spot airbrushing, festival-style photo ops, and Pop-a-Shot hoop challenges.

Festivalgoers were also treated to a variety of Impossible Foods’ plant-based proteins, headlined by Big Boi’s exclusive Double Smash Burger collab, which proved to be a hit at the city-shaking event.

Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“The only burger I can really have is Impossible,” he said about the collab in an interview with CBS News. “So why not?”

Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“I just want to see [fans attending the food fest] close their eyes, lean their head back and say, ‘That’s it,'” he continued. “It’s always about personal freedom, but at the same time, health is wealth.”

Were you outside for 404 Day? If so, what was your favorite moment?

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If not, will you be attending the festivities next year? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of overly fine things, pretty peaches, and jazzy belles who stunned on 404 Day on the flip.