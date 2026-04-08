Red Carpet: Celebrity Style From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Style From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards
Fashion nonprofit the Fashion Trust U.S. held its fourth annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 7, in Los Angeles, and the red carpet did not come to play. Yes, the night honored U.S.-based designers and rising talent. But the real show started the moment guests stepped onto the carpet.
The girls were outside and giving looks that had everybody paying attention.
With celebrities, stylists, designers, and industry insiders all in the building, everyone brought their A-game. From sculpted gowns to dramatic silhouettes and sleek glam, the fashion was everything.
Inside, the space matched the energy. Clean tablescapes, curated design moments, and collections placed throughout the room set the tone. It felt like fashion from the second you walked in, and the red carpet followed right behind it.
Let’s get into some of the looks that stood out.
2026 Fashion Trust: Olandria Carthen Plays With The Pixie
Olandria keeps showing up and making it clear she understands the assignment. In fact, she may give out assignments at this point.
This time, she stepped out in a pixie cut and a daring denim gown from Area, styled by the Reismans. The off-the-shoulder design hugged her frame, while the asymmetrical neckline and distressed detailing gave it edge. The subtle fraying at the hem added just enough attitude.
Her gold accessories pulled everything together, and her smoky eye brought in that soft 90s feel that always works.
“This is my first time doing a jean moment as a gown, and I am loving it so far,” she shared with the Fashion Trust on the carpet. This may be her first time, but we hope it’s not her last. Olandaria and Area are looking like a match made in fashion heaven.
Coco Jones Is Pretty In Pink In Cult Gaia
Coco also stepped out and gave exactly what needed to be given.
She wore a ruched, body-hugging Cult Gaia dress in a soft pink tone that followed her shape from top to bottom. The cutouts and gold hardware details added just enough contrast without taking away from the overall look.
Her high ponytail was sleek and pulled back, letting her features do the work. The glam was soft but polished, and everything came together clean.
Coco and Cult Gaia go together real bad.
Red Carpet Rundown: Best Looks From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards
Keep scrolling to see more of the standout looks from the night. Celebrities in attendance included Erykah Badu, Ryan Destiny, Aweng Chuol, Sergio Hudson, Yara Shahidi, and Jasmine Tookes.
Gallery: Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards
Erykah Badu
Erykah stepped out in a look that only she could pull off, complete with an oversized structured hat sitting low over her eyes and framing her face. Her hair was a blend of two tones: blonde and honey, while her bold lip and defined eyes kept everything sharp. She poses with Michelle Lamy, who gave a fit equally as bold and daring.
Yara Shahidi
Yara wore a sculpted look featuring a soft nude structured bodice paired with sleek black pants that gave a clean, tailored finish. Her hair was styled in defined curls pulled back, and her makeup was fresh with glowing skin and a soft neutral lip that kept everything polished.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie wore Tory Burch Fall 2026 ready-to-wear and brought color to the carpet in a rich golden-yellow gown that moved beautifully as she walked. Her long, voluminous waves framed her face, and her glowing skin paired with soft glam.
Ryan Destiny
Ryan wore Phan Huy Spring 2026 couture, styled by Luxury Law, in a bold red gown with a high slit and a gold waist detail that added shape. Her hair was sleek and straight, with a soft side part, and her bronzed makeup and glossy lip gave her a warm, radiant finish.
Aweng Chuol
Aweng stepped out in a strapless gold gown that hugged her frame and caught the light with every move. Her short, side-swept pixie gave the look a sharp edge, while her deep-toned lip and glowing skin made the glam feel rich and striking.
Natalia Bryant
Natalia wore Cult Gaia and kept it classic in a black halter gown with a deep neckline and a gold circular accent at the waist. Her hair was styled long and straight. Her makeup featured a bold emphasis on her eyes, complemented by a clean, neutral lip color.
Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Style From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com