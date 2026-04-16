Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Tragic Death of Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and His Wife

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills his wife and then himself, police say

Published on April 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills his wife and then himself, police say

Authorities in Virginia are investigating a tragic and deeply disturbing incident involving former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. Police say Fairfax fatally shot his wife before taking his own life inside their home, with their two teenage children present at the time.
Officials say the situation may be connected to an ongoing divorce, and the investigation is still unfolding as more details come out. It’s the kind of story that reminds you how quickly personal situations can escalate in the worst way. And more than anything, the focus now turns to the children and family left behind, who are dealing with an unimaginable loss.


Source: CNN

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
43 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

2 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Launches New Grant Program to Fix Unsafe Homes for Low-Income Families

Keith Sweat
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The R&B Lovers Tour!

16 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Black Celebrity Couples We Still Can’t Believe Divorced

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close