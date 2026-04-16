Tragic Death of Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and His Wife

THE BUZZ!



Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills his wife and then himself, police say



Authorities in Virginia are investigating a tragic and deeply disturbing incident involving former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. Police say Fairfax fatally shot his wife before taking his own life inside their home, with their two teenage children present at the time.

Officials say the situation may be connected to an ongoing divorce, and the investigation is still unfolding as more details come out. It’s the kind of story that reminds you how quickly personal situations can escalate in the worst way. And more than anything, the focus now turns to the children and family left behind, who are dealing with an unimaginable loss.





Source: CNN

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