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Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence Co-Starring as Grandparents

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence welcome shared granddaughter

Published on April 20, 2026

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Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence welcome shared granddaughter

This is one of the coolest full-circle moments in entertainment. Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are now officially family thanks to their kids welcoming a baby girl named Ari Skye.
That means two comedy legends who gave us classics like Life are now connected for real—not just on screen.
Murphy kept it honest when asked about parenting advice, saying kids don’t follow what you say—they follow what you do. Simple and real.
It’s also a reminder that beyond the fame and movies, both men say their biggest legacy is their children. Now that legacy just grew.
Source: abc news

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