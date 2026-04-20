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Mass Shooting In Shreveport, LA Leaves 8 Children Dead.

8 children killed in mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, as father targets his family, police say

Published on April 20, 2026

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8 children killed in mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, as father targets his family, police say

A devastating tragedy out of Shreveport has left a community grieving. Authorities say a man killed eight children—most of them his own—in a domestic violence incident that escalated into mass violence.
Police describe the attack as intentional and execution style, with victims ranging from just 3 to 11 years old. Two adults were also shot but are expected to survive.
The suspect fled the scene, carjacked a vehicle, and was later killed after a police pursuit. Investigators are still working to piece together what led to this horrific act.
Moments like this are difficult to process. They leave more questions than answers and remind people how serious domestic violence situations can become when they escalate.


Source: CBS News

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