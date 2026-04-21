Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Baltimore – Woman’s Body Recovered – Jones Falls

Police: Body of female recovered from Jones Falls under Howard Street Bridge in Baltimore City

Published on April 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Police: Body of female recovered from Jones Falls under Howard Street Bridge in Baltimore City

Police in Baltimore are investigating after the body of a woman was recovered from the Jones Falls under the Howard Street Bridge Monday afternoon. Authorities say the discovery was made around 12:30 p.m., and the victim has not yet been identified.
The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office, where officials will work to determine both her identity and cause of death. Right now, details remain limited, leaving a lot of unanswered questions.
Situations like this always hit differently when they’re this close to home. As the investigation continues, many in the community are hoping for answers—and justice if needed.


Source: WBAL

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
45 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens Drop New Uniforms And Fans Are Already Talking

16 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Black Celebrity Couples We Still Can’t Believe Divorced

2 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Launches New Grant Program to Fix Unsafe Homes for Low-Income Families

Trending
25 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

No Ordinary Love: A Timeline Of Drake’s Obsession With Sade

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close