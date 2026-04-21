Baltimore – Woman’s Body Recovered – Jones Falls

THE BUZZ!



Police: Body of female recovered from Jones Falls under Howard Street Bridge in Baltimore City



Police in Baltimore are investigating after the body of a woman was recovered from the Jones Falls under the Howard Street Bridge Monday afternoon. Authorities say the discovery was made around 12:30 p.m., and the victim has not yet been identified.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office, where officials will work to determine both her identity and cause of death. Right now, details remain limited, leaving a lot of unanswered questions.

Situations like this always hit differently when they’re this close to home. As the investigation continues, many in the community are hoping for answers—and justice if needed.





Source: WBAL

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