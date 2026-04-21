2026 National Teacher of The Year Award Goes To…A Black Man

THE BUZZ!



Leon Smith of Pennsylvania named 2026 National Teacher of the Year: “He is everything you want in a teacher”





2026 Teacher of The Year… A Black Man

The national honor of being named the Teacher of The Year is going to Leon Smith, a Pennsylvania high school history teacher.

He is a Black male educator with 25 years in the classroom. He describes his teaching style as a warm demander, meaning he challenges students academically while making sure they feel supported and valued.

In his classroom, learning goes beyond textbooks. He starts lessons with conversations that build community and encourage students to reflect on their lives, perspectives, and goals. He also brings students into real-world scenarios to engage with civic leaders and policymakers.

But this recognition also highlights something bigger…representation in education. Black male teachers remain underrepresented in classrooms across the country, and stories like this stand out for more than the obvious..





Source: CBS News