Maryland Teachers Getting Coaches To Help With Students

THE BUZZ!



Maryland to add 61 ‘teacher coaches’ to schools



Maryland is launching a major education initiative aimed at improving student performance by investing directly in teachers. The state plans to hire 61 teacher coaches focused on literacy and math instruction across schools.

The program comes with a $14 million price tag and will target schools based on student performance data, teacher experience levels, and outcomes for special education and more

Supporters say this is a smart move backed by research, especially at a time when many students are still catching up academically. Critics, however, question whether adding coaches is enough to address deeper challenges within the education system.

Students need help sometimes and teachers do too.





Source: WMAR

✕