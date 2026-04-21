Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 21, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes continues to serve as a trusted and vital voice for our community. Through her essential “What We Need to Know” segment, she empowers us with the critical information that impacts our daily lives. From protecting our shared history to respecting our cultural icons, Wilkes keeps the conversation focused on the issues that truly matter. Her platform celebrates diversity and fosters genuine connections, ensuring we stay informed on the topics shaping our world today.

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Empowering Our Community: Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

Economic empowerment remains a powerful tool for building generational wealth. By keeping dollars circulating within our communities, we create stable jobs and foster environments where our visionary entrepreneurs can thrive. Wilkes reminds us that every mindful purchase acts as a vote for the future we want to build. This ongoing initiative celebrates our diverse talents and strengthens the financial foundation of our neighborhoods.