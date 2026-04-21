Solange Debuts New Do + Her Most Trendsetting Hairstyles Through The Years

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If there’s one thing Solange Knowles is going to do, it’s redefine beauty on her own terms. The singer and creative recently took to Instagram to debut a striking new hairstyle, closely shaved, that gives equal parts sculptural and symbolic. The moment was amplified when her mother, Tina Knowles, shared the image as well, praising her daughter’s artistic look, calling the Houston native “a beautiful Egyptian Goddess.”

Solange’s beauty choices often seem to be about expression, storytelling, and energy. Everything she touches carries an artistic aura. The icon moves to the beat of her own drum, and this recent hairstyle proves just that. It’s a bold departure from conventional cuts, blending closely shaved sections with texture and asymmetry. The multi-hyphenate debuted her ‘do with black and white photos that showed different angles and versions of her closely cropped mane, giving her audience a variety of viewpoints on her latest creative expression.

However, this isn’t the designer’s first time setting the tone. Over the years, Solange has given us a living archive of hair as identity. From her first big chop to voluminous natural curls, to her blonde afro, to her intricate braided styles adorned with beads, and her deep waves and hair clips during the A Seat at the Table era, each of the “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer’s looks has been intensely rooted in culture and intention.

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Solange’s Signature Hairstyles Throughout The Years

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In a beauty landscape that often leans toward trends, Solange remains the blueprint for individuality. Her latest shaved style not only turns heads but invites us to rethink what beauty can look like when it’s fully self-defined.

Jump in below to relive some of Solange’s hair moments that shaped the culture and were rooted in individuality.