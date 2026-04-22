The Baltimore Ravens are once again heading into the NFL Draft with plenty of flexibility and firepower.

Baltimore holds a total of 11 selections in this year’s draft. That total is tied for the second-most picks across the league, giving the organization multiple opportunities to add depth, address key needs, and potentially move around the board if the right opportunity presents itself.

General manager Eric DeCosta has built a reputation for maximizing draft capital, and this year’s stockpile puts the Ravens in a strong position to continue that trend. Whether it’s targeting immediate impact players or developing long-term talent, Baltimore has the resources to shape its roster in a significant way.

As it stands, the Ravens’ draft picks are spread across all seven rounds:

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 80

Round 4: No. 115

Round 5: Nos. 154, 162, 173, 174

Round 6: No. 211

Round 7: Nos. 250, 253

With four selections in the fifth round alone, Baltimore has added flexibility to take chances on developmental prospects or package picks in potential trades.

Of course, draft plans are always subject to change. The Ravens have historically been active on draft weekend, and with this many picks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them make moves to climb the board or acquire future assets.

Either way, Baltimore enters the draft in a strong position, armed with depth, options, and a proven front office ready to make the most of it.

NFL Draft: Baltimore Holds 11 Picks in 2026 Draft was originally published on 92q.com