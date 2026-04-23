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Baltimore Teen Gets 75 Year Max Sentence For Carjacking Incident

Teen gets 75 years in prison for Pikesville carjacking that injures two older women

Published on April 23, 2026

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Teen gets 75 years in prison for Pikesville carjacking that injures two older women


A Baltimore County judge has sentenced a teen to 75 years in prison for a violent Pikesville carjacking that left two older women seriously injured. The attack involved one victim being dragged and the other run over during the incident.
The severity of the punishment reflects how serious the crime was and sends a clear message about accountability. It also highlights ongoing concerns around public safety in everyday situations like unloading groceries at home.


Source: WBAL

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