THE BUZZ!



Trump reclassifies state-licensed medical marijuana as a less-dangerous drug in a historic shift







New Policy: Medical Marijuana Just Got a Big Update

Donald Trump’s administration has reclassified state-licensed medical marijuana as a less dangerous drug, marking a major shift in federal policy.

While cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, the change allows for expanded research and gives licensed businesses new financial advantages, including tax relief. The move signals continued momentum toward broader acceptance of marijuana nationwide.





Source: AP News

✕