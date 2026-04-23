Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

New Policy: Medical Marijuana Just Got a Big Update

Trump reclassifies state-licensed medical marijuana as a less-dangerous drug in a historic shift

Published on April 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Trump reclassifies state-licensed medical marijuana as a less-dangerous drug in a historic shift



New Policy: Medical Marijuana Just Got a Big Update
Donald Trump’s administration has reclassified state-licensed medical marijuana as a less dangerous drug, marking a major shift in federal policy.
While cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, the change allows for expanded research and gives licensed businesses new financial advantages, including tax relief. The move signals continued momentum toward broader acceptance of marijuana nationwide.


Source: AP News

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

45 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens Drop New Uniforms And Fans Are Already Talking

16 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Black Celebrity Couples We Still Can’t Believe Divorced

2 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Launches New Grant Program to Fix Unsafe Homes for Low-Income Families

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close