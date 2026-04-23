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Cardi B – The Queen of Hip Hop Concerts Hits $70 Million Milestone

The Staggering Amount Cardi B’s Tour Pulled In

Published on April 23, 2026

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The Staggering Amount Cardi B’s Tour Pulled In

Cardi B has wrapped her “Little Miss Drama Tour” with a major milestone, generating more than $70 million in revenue.
The tour included 35 sold-out arena shows and drew over 450,000 fans, setting a new record for a female rapper’s debut arena run. It marks a strong return to touring and reinforces her presence as a top-tier performer.
The success also shows that her fan base remains highly engaged, turning out in large numbers years after her initial breakout.


Source: The Blast

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