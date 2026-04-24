Global Superstar Rauw Alejandro Links With Buchanan’s Whiskey To Celebrate New Song & Music Video

Team Diageo / Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro

With the 2026 World Cup quickly approaching, Buchanan’s Whiskey partnered with global music superstar Rauw Alejandro to celebrate the beautiful game and debut his latest track and music video.

Fans and tastemakers converged in the heart of Washington Heights, aka Dyckman, at The Hudson, formerly known as the beloved location La Marina, to sip curated Buchanan’s cocktails, enjoy light bites, and soak up plenty of Latin vibes.

Team Diageo

Over 200 guests, including CassiusLife’s Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture writer, Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, showed up, rocking soccer kits from countries they represent, such as Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Argentina, and more.

Team Diageo

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Guests were treated to a big surprise when Rauw Alejandro blessed them with his presence and showed them love as he walked through the venue, greeting attendees before reaching his VIP section, where special-edition bottles of Buchanan’s whiskey and Buchanitas awaited him and his guests.

Team Diageo

Dascha Polanco, Toñita, Planta Industrial & Other Big Names Were In Attendance

Alejandro wasn’t the only prominent figure at the event; other big names in attendance were Brooklyn legend Toñita,Planta Industrial, actresses Dascha Polanco and NYC creators Flavio and Flavio, Viviane de Castro and Maria Beltre, producer Nino Segarra (Dimelo Nino), celebrity DJ Flipstar, celebrity tattoo artist Sare E Gonzalez, NYC creators Flavio and Flavio, Viviane de Castro, and Maria Beltre, celebrity DJ Flipstar, and many more.

Source: Team Diageo / Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro

To get the crowd ready for Alejandro’s arrival, DJ Hector, along with Nino Segarra (Dimelo Nino), supplied the vibes with old-school reggaeton and Rauw’s greatest hits, keeping the dance floor full all night.

Team Diageo

Rauw Alejandro Premiered His New Song “Dando Vueltas”

When Rauw arrived and mingled amongst the people, he hit the DJ booth, where he danced and vibed out to his hits before leading a countdown to the premiere of his new song and video, “Dando Vueltas.”

Team Diageo

Food, free drinks, and Rauw weren’t the only things attendees experienced at the event. There was a 27-foot Buchamión truck that gave away free merch, interactive photo moments, and a mini fútbol pitch to showcase soccer dribbling skills.

Team Diageo

The night didn’t end at The Hudson. Following the premiere, VIP were shuttled to an exclusive afterparty where they enjoyed Buchanan’s bottle service and closed out the night with DJ Fux .

It was definitely a night to remember, and nice precursor to upcoming World Cup tournament which will without a doubt have the tri-state area rocking.

For all the photos from the night night peep the full gallery.