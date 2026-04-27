Ravens Build Depth Across Roster With 11 Selections In 2026 NFL Draft

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens made major additions over the weekend, bringing in 11 new players during the 2026 NFL Draft as the team looks to build depth across the roster.

Baltimore opened its draft by selecting offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round. Ioane, who primarily played guard at Penn State, is expected to strengthen the offensive line with his size and experience.

The Ravens continued to address key areas in the second round, selecting Missouri defensive end Zion Young with the 45th overall pick. Known for his high motor and ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage, Young adds another layer to the team’s defensive front.

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In the third round, Baltimore added size to its receiving corps with USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane at No. 80 overall. At 6-foot-4, Lane becomes one of the tallest targets on the roster and could present matchup challenges for opposing defenses.

The Ravens rounded out their draft with a mix of offensive and defensive talent in the later rounds. Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was selected at No. 115, followed by Michigan tight end Matthew Hibner at No. 133. Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers was taken at No. 162, while Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas was selected at No. 173 as the team looks to add versatility at the position.

Clemson’s Adam Randall, a former wide receiver turned running back, was picked at No. 174, bringing additional flexibility to the offense. Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley went at No. 211 and was the first punter selected in this year’s draft.

On the defensive side, Michigan’s Rayshaun Benny was selected at No. 250 and is expected to contribute along the defensive line. Northwestern offensive lineman Evan Beerntsen closed out the Ravens’ draft class at No. 253.

With 11 total selections, the Ravens focused on adding depth, size, and versatility across multiple positions as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Ravens Build Depth Across Roster With 11 Selections In 2026 NFL Draft was originally published on 92q.com