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MJ’s Chimp Bubbles – A Where Are They Now Story You Didn’t Know You Needed

Where Is Michael Jackson's Chimp Bubbles Now? Inside the Life of the Famous Ape Today

Published on April 30, 2026

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Since the Michael movie dropped, everybody’s been talking Michael Jackson… the music, the legacy, the family…

BUT there’s one thing nobody’s really bringing up… his crew… and in this case… more specifically his friend and pet.

Remember Bubbles?

This chimp was REALLY OUT-SIDE… partying with celebrities, hanging with superstars… MJ had him everywhere for a minute—music videos, press runs, even on tour. I mean he lived with Michael for years.

BUT here’s the question… whatever happened to him?

Well… Bubbles is still alive… and lowkey living better than some of us.

He’s been down in Florida at a sanctuary for about 20 years… just vibing—painting, listening to music, AND enjoying life.

ONLY difference now… he’S NOT SO little ANYmore.

We’re talking about 170 pounds… a full-grown chimp. Yeah… that’s Big Bubbles now.

But real talk—arguably the most famous chimp ever… IS still LIVING… and still living it up.

WHAT A LIFE.. AND A STORY…

Shoot… at this point, don’t be surprised if Bubbles get his own movie next.


Source: People

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