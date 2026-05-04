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Cruise Ship Horror at Sea After Deadly Virus Outbreak

Cruise ship at center of suspected deadly hantavirus outbreak refused permission to dock

Published on May 4, 2026

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Cruise ship at center of suspected deadly hantavirus outbreak refused permission to dock


This one is straight out of a movie… and not the good kind.
A cruise ship is currently stuck at sea after a virus outbreak that has already led to three deaths. Officials believe it’s hantavirus, a rare illness in humans that usually spreads through contact with infected rodents!
Health officials are saying the risk to the public is low and it’s not easily transmitted person-to-person… but that’s not exactly calming nerves when you hear three deaths and stuck at sea in the same sentence.
Over 100 passengers are still on board right now, and they’re being closely monitored while the ship has been denied permission to dock at multiple ports.
The cruise is basically in limbo and just waiting for what’s next.
Praying that this is the worse of it.

Source: NBC

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