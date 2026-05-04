Druski Just Made BET Awards History at 31

THE BUZZ!



Druski tapped to host BET Awards, becoming youngest emcee in show’s 25-year history



Druski just leveled up in a major way… and this one is history.

He’s officially set to host the 2026 BET Awards, making him the youngest host ever in the show’s 25-year run.

And yeah… that means he just passed Kevin Hart, who previously held the record when he hosted back in 2011.

Druski says he grew up watching the BET Awards like everybody else… so now stepping on that stage is a full-circle moment.

But don’t expect a traditional host vibe. If you know Druski, you already know this is going to be part comedy, part chaos, and probably a few viral moments nobody sees coming.

BET is clearly leaning into his digital influence and cultural reach… and this feels like one of those “new generation takes over” moments.

Source: AP news

✕