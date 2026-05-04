Seen On The Star-Studded Scene: Who Looked Like Living Art At The 2026 Met Gala?

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The Met Gala’s mint green carpet is brimming with star power, as style savants arrive in sculptural, statement-making looks worthy of a museum wall.

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Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2026 gala is centered on the theme “Costume Art,” with an accompanying dress code of “Fashion is Art,” encouraging attendees to treat the body as a living exhibition.

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As previously reported, this year’s co-chairs reflect the gala’s blend of film, music, athletics, and technology with Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Anna Wintour, and Jeff and Lauren Bezos leading the evening’s festivities.

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Speaking of Venus Williams, the tennis superstar stomped the carpet in a light-reflecting Swavoroski crystal gown paired with a pearl-adorned neck plate.

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While on the carpet, she told HelloBeautiful’s Shamika Sanders that her ensemble was inspired by her painting that was commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery. She also noted that the neck plate had intricate details like the Watts Towers, paying homage to her hometown of Watts, California.

It wouldn’t be a Met Gala without a Rihanna sighting.

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Rihanna kept the tradition going of being the very last celebrity on the carpet, this time donning a Maison Margiela creation designed by Glenn Martens, styled by Jahleel Weaver.

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Vogue reports that the gown was hand-sculpted from duchess woven silk, incorporated recycled metal threads typically used in computer wiring, and the corseted bodice was adorned with more than 115,000 crystal beads, antique jewels, and chains.

Close behind her, A$AP Rocky delivered a complementary statement in a custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy robe with black satin lapels and piping.