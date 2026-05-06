Listen Live
Close
National

Ted Turner, CNN founder, Dies at 87

Turner had five children. He was also once married to Jane Fonda.

Published on May 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Ted Turner At Goodwill Games
Source: Peter Turnley / Getty

Ted Turner, the media entrepreneur who started CNN and TBS, also built a major sports and entertainment portfolio that included the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, and the wrestling company WCW.

He donated about a billion dollars to help create the United Nations Foundation. In recent years, he dealt with health problems, including a progressive brain disorder and pneumonia.

Turner had five children. He was also once married to Jane Fonda.

Ted Turner, CNN founder, Dies at 87 was originally published on wibc.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
24 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

3 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Residents Can Apply For Housing Vouchers Starting May 4

22 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area

21 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close