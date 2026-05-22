RHOA Ruckus: K. Michelle Doubles Down On THOSE Porsha 'Plotting' Claims, Calls Out Housewife For Not Being A 'Girls Girl'

K. Michelle says Porsha's actions show she's not a true friend to the other women

Source: Christopher Polk/ Paras Griffin

“It was a scheme that Porsha Williams set up to come to you with the bulls***” is what a certain country crooner still believes after the most recent episode of #RHOA.

K. Michelle is doubling down on her claims that the fellow Housewife is part of a full-blown plot to ruin her career. The singer aired out her frustrations this week during interviews where she side-eyed the OG Housewife and accused her of moving funny when it comes to female friendships.



Speaking on Page Six‘s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast on May 21, the “Can’t Raise a Man” crooner explained that although Porsha introduced her to the RHOA cast this season as a friend, she quickly began questioning her intentions once filming for season 17 kicked off. The singer admitted she always had a suspicious feeling about Williams and believed she might move a little strategically.

“I feel like even coming in, that’s who she is,” K. Michelle said of Williams. “That’s why I was already skeptical about even walking in—period.”

While Porsha brought her into the group, K. Michelle made it clear she didn’t need anyone’s co-sign to land a peach.

“And I know we have people that are brought onto the show, this and that, but I was going to be on the show without you. That wasn’t about you,” she explained.

The star shared that originally, she hoped to join the cast through castmate Angela Oakley after the two started forming a friendship off-camera. Still, she decided to give Porsha the benefit of the doubt because of their history together.

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“So, when I was told [it was going to be] Porsha because we did the movie and we did the ‘go girl,’ we support each other on pictures and things like that, I was like, ‘OK. I’m going to go in with an open mind and I’m going to watch for myself the behavior,” she recalled.

Unfortunately for everybody hoping for peace, K. Michelle said the vibes quickly confirmed her suspicions.

“And the behavior is as I thought,” she claimed. “It’s the behavior of being very well PR’ed up, knowing how to talk at this point and basically knowing how to sit there and smile and deal with that.”

And if there’s one thing K. Michelle made crystal clear, it’s that she refuses to be anybody’s storyline assistant.

“I could never be produced. You will never yo-yo me. You’re never going to produce me,” the singer added.

What happened between K.Michelle and Porsha?

As previously reported, the tension between Porsha and K.Michelle exploded during the May 17 episode of RHOA, when K.Michelle accused Porsha of making a shady oyster joke during the cast’s Dallas trip dinner. K.Michele said she was certain the comment was a subtle dig aimed at embarrassing her over longstanding online rumors about her vaginal hygiene.

The singer also alleged that Porsha, alongside Phaedra Parks and Drew Sidora, weren’t genuinely interested in building authentic friendships with her and instead teamed up to scheme against her. Things only got messier after the episode aired, with K.Michelle calling Porsha a “coward” and accusing her of sleeping with her ex behind the scenes. Sadly, it looks like this alleged plot rumor shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

K.Michelle said Porsha wasn’t a “girl’s girl” and went into more details about those ex-creepin’ allegations.

K. Michelle continued venting about the alleged drama during her May 20 appearance on Hot 97 with Nessa, where she suggested some of the women were trying to provoke her into crashing out on camera for ratings.

“You know reality TV…everything has a plot and a plan. And when it comes to me, it would be very exciting to watch me crash out,” she explained to Nessa on Wednesday (May 20). “It would be great ratings…Cuz it would look good for you if you could even crash me out.”

The hitmaker also claimed the alleged plotting may have started because she “did not align as people would think” on the show.

“I feel like people thought I was going to come into the show with this energy of rah rah rah. No, I’m the chillest one.”

According to K. Michelle, some cast members expected fireworks the second she walked into the room, but she intentionally chose not to match the chaos. A rare reality TV survival tactic, honestly.

She also doubled down on her issues with Porsha, claiming the longtime reality star was not a true “girl’s girl.”

“She’s a fun girl, like all of that, and, you know, we’re dealing with a woman who for years have been got called lying on people.”

K. Michelle said she noticed “calculated” behavior from Williams almost immediately after filming began, and further addressed those allegations that Porsha was involved with her ex behind the scenes.

“You can’t say you’re bringing me into a friend group and you around here banging on my last known ex and he telling me,” she alleged to Nessa.

She added that she was genuinely hurt by Porsha’s actions, saying she had sincerely been trying to build a real friendship with her.

“You sitting here like you my friend and I’m supposed to sit up here and be all open.. to this friend group?…I’m trying to be your friend.”

She added:

“Your actions are not that of a girl’s girl. They’ve never been.”

Whew. Between oysters, exes, and alleged schemes, season 17 of RHOA has been off to a crazy start. What do you think of K.Michelle’s latest interviews about Porsha Williams?

RELATED CONTENT: Todd’s Scheming Sisters? K. Michelle Thinks These THREE Housewives Plotted Against Her, Porsha Williams Calls ‘Coward’ Cap On Confusing Kerfuffle

#RHOA Ruckus: K. Michelle Doubles Down On THOSE Porsha 'Plotting' Claims, Calls Out Housewife For Not Being A 'Girls Girl' was originally published on bossip.com