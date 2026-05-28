Two Shot Near Baltimore Playground, Including 11-Year-Old Child

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore police are searching for two men after an 11-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were shot near a playground in the city’s Upton neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Dolphin Street around 7:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the child remains in serious but stable condition, while the adult victim is listed in stable condition. Police said the two victims are not believed to be related.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said preliminary findings show that two men pulled up across from the playground and opened fire. Investigators believe one of the suspects used a rifle during the shooting.

“What we have here is another case of weak men who cannot resolve their petty conflict without gunfire,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press conference following the incident. “Now, we have two people shot, including an 11-year-old child, who has absolutely nothing to do with whatever you are beefing about.”

Police believe the 26-year-old man was the intended target and that the child was struck while caught in the crossfire. Commissioner Worley said several other children were also at the playground when shots rang out.

“You’ve got two cowards pull up in a vehicle, they want to shoot somebody for some reason, and they shoot indiscriminately, with a rifle, toward a playground where other kids were playing,” Worley said. “We were lucky that only one child was hurt.”

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Authorities have not released a description of the suspects or the vehicle involved. Police say the investigation remains ongoing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Baltimore Police’s anonymous tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Two Shot Near Baltimore Playground, Including 11-Year-Old Child was originally published on 92q.com