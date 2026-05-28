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Artists Are Starting To Dropout Of Trump Backed Freedom Festival

Young MC Follows Morris Day in Exiting D.C. ‘Freedom 250’ Festival Over Trump Connection, as C+C Music Factory Weighs Options: ‘The Artists Were Never Told About Any Political Involvement

Published on May 28, 2026

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Freedom 250 Festival Faces Artist Pullback

The “Freedom 250” concert series in Washington, D.C. is facing growing attention after multiple artists stepped away from the lineup. Young MC has confirmed he will not perform, joining Morris Day and The Time, who also exited the event.

The situation has sparked discussion about transparency and how much performers are told before joining large-scale festival announcements. While the event is promoted as nonpartisan, the backlash suggests confusion around its political connections.

Will more artist follow suit? We’ll see. But Freedom Fest 250 is making noise for all the wrong reasons.

Source: Variety

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