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Gayle King Reflects on Marriage, Healing, and Oprah Rumors

Gayle King Says Oprah Winfrey Lesbian Rumors 'Used to Really Bother Me'

Published on May 28, 2026

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Gayle King Reflects on Marriage, Healing, and Public Rumors

Gayle King is revisiting several deeply personal parts of her life in recent conversations. Her ex-husband William Bumpus has once again issued a public apology for a past affair with one of her friends, reopening a painful chapter from decades ago.

King has also spoken about the moment she discovered the situation and how it impacted her marriage, her family, and her emotional life at the time. She has credited close friend Oprah Winfrey with being one of her first sources of support during that period.

Beyond that, Gayle addressed long-running speculation about her relationship with Oprah. She says the rumors once affected her, especially during vulnerable moments, but today she no longer gives them the same emotional weight. Her focus now is on peace, growth, and separating public conversation from personal truth.


Source: Yahoo / Yahoo / Entertainment Weekly

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