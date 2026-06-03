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Michelle Obama Says No Real Housewives — But She Would Do This Show

Michelle Obama says she ‘could not be a Real Housewife,’ but Andy Cohen offers ‘open invitation’ to reunion shows

Published on June 3, 2026

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Michelle Obama says she ‘could not be a Real Housewife,’ but Andy Cohen offers ‘open invitation’ to reunion shows Michelle Obama is setting the record straight when it comes to appearing on tv reality shows.
During a recent podcast appearance, the former First Lady was asked which reality show she’d join if she had to pick one. Her answer? Not The Real Housewives.
Michelle said she’d rather compete on The Traitors because she’d enjoy figuring out who the traitors are. But she did admit there is one part of the Housewives franchise she loves — the reunion shows.
Obama joked that she’d happily show up just for the reunions because she has plenty of questions and can’t understand why grown adults can’t work out their issues before getting to the reunion stage.
Andy Cohen quickly responded, saying Michelle Obama has an open invitation to attend any reunion she wants.
Honestly, I’d definitely watch that episode. Source: THE HILL

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