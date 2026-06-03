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Bob Johnson, Queen Latifah, and LL Cool J Among BET’s First-Ever Board of Advisors



BET Creates Star-Powered Board of Advisors

BET is entering a new era.

The network recently announced it will no longer be a stand alone service. But to help keep things together moving forward they also announced the formation of its first-ever Board of Advisors. And it includes some very influential names in entertainment, sports and business.

The inaugural board so far consists of BET founder Bob Johnson, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, NFL executive Troy Vincent, Lazard president Raymond McGuire and Paramount executive George Cheeks.

BET President Louis Carr says the board will help guide the future direction of the company while ensuring BET remains a strong cultural institution that serves and reflects the Black community.

With names like these involved, it signals BET is thinking long-term about its next chapter. SOURCE: BET

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