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Chris Brown: A Master of R&B And A Has A Masters In Fine Arts Too

Chris Brown says he quietly earned a master’s degree in arts entrepreneurship

Published on June 4, 2026

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Chris Brown says he quietly earned a master’s degree in arts entrepreneurship

Chris Brown Quietly Earns Master’s Degree
Chris Brown just surprised fans with news that had nothing to do with music.
The singer revealed on social media that he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Arts Entrepreneurship. While he didn’t share many details about the program, he posted what appeared to be his diploma and said he’s been “moving in silence” while continuing to grow.
Whether you’re a fan of his music or not, education and personal development deserve recognition.
It’s also a reminder that success isn’t always about what people see publicly. Sometimes the biggest accomplishments happen behind the scenes.


SOURCE: the grio

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