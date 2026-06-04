Oprah, Rihanna and Beyoncé Prove That Black Girl Magic Is Also Big Billion Dollar Business

THE BUZZ!



Forbes – America’s Richest Self Made Women List When people talk about Black excellence, these three women continue to raise the bar.

Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, and Beyoncé have all earned spots on Forbes’ latest list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, placing them among the most successful female entrepreneurs and business leaders in the country.

What’s impressive isn’t just the money. It’s how they built it.

Oprah transformed a television career into a media empire.

Rihanna took a different route. While music made her a global superstar, much of her wealth comes from building powerhouse brands in beauty and fashion.

And then there’s Beyoncé. Already one of the most successful performers of all time, she has expanded far beyond music through touring, entertainment ventures, branding, and business ownership.

All three known by just one name and all are Billionaires.

A great story for our young folks, especially our young Black girls, these women represent more than success. They represent possibility.

Source: Forbes