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Maryland Man Accused of Assaulting TSA Officers at BWI Airport

Published on June 5, 2026

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A Maryland man is facing federal charges after allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

According to federal court documents, 32-year-old Cornelius Queen of Charles County is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers, as well as interfering with airport security screening personnel.

The charges stem from an incident on April 2 at a TSA security checkpoint inside BWI Airport. Prosecutors allege that Queen forcibly assaulted two lead TSA transportation security officers while they were performing their duties.

Court records state that Queen’s actions disrupted airport security operations and interfered with the officers’ ability to carry out screening procedures. Authorities also allege that surveillance video shown in court captured Queen attacking a bystander, the bystander’s two children, and another individual during the incident.

If convicted on all charges, Queen could face up to 18 years in federal prison.

The case remains under investigation.

Maryland Man Accused of Assaulting TSA Officers at BWI Airport was originally published on 92q.com

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