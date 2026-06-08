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Idris Elba Gives Realistic Reason Why James Bond Role… Won’t Happen

Idris Elba Says He’s Never Truly Been ‘in the Race’ to Play James Bond Despite Years-Long Rumors (Exclusive)

Published on June 8, 2026

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Idris Elba Says He’s Never Truly Been ‘in the Race’ to Play James Bond Despite Years-Long Rumors (Exclusive)

For years, fans have pushed for Idris Elba to become the next James Bond. Now the actor says it was never as close as people thought.
In a recent interview, Elba explained that the rumors were never legit. And that he never considered the role a realistic possibility. He also noted that Bond has traditionally been portrayed a certain way and suggested some audiences around the world may not embrace a major change to the character.

Basically, saying that a brother in the 007 role might not be received very well.

Now Idris was also recently given the Sir title which you might think would make him playing the super spy might make even more sense now. But even though he was honored by the support, it sounds like he’s officially closing the door on the Bond conversation.

I say we still make one. We just need to create our own black smooth distinguished spy franchise. Source: People

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