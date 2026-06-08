Chris Brown Seeking Joint Custody Of Youngest Daughter – Lovely.

THE BUZZ!



Chris Brown Embroiled in Custody Fight With Ex Over Daughter, Lovely Chris Brown is reportedly asking a court for joint legal and physical custody of his youngest daughter, Lovely.

According to court filings, the child’s mother is seeking sole custody, while Breezy wants shared parenting responsibilities.



The legal dispute follows months of public tension between the two, including social media accusations and disagreements over parenting arrangements.



The case is still developing, but for now both sides appear headed for a legal battle over custody. SOURCE: Complex