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Maryland Ranked The 4th Most Educated State In America

Inside the most educated state in the US, where nearly half of all adults have a bachelor's degree or higher

Published on June 8, 2026

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THE BUZZ!

Inside the most educated state in the US, where nearly half of all adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher

Maryland residents have something to brag about.

A new national ranking places Maryland as the fourth most educated state in the country based on the percentage of adults age 25 and older who have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Only Massachusetts, Colorado, and Vermont ranked ahead of Maryland.

The study also noted that Maryland has one of the highest percentages of residents holding graduate and professional degrees.

Whether it’s college degrees, advanced certifications, or professional education, Maryland continues to rank among the nation’s leaders when it comes to educational achievement.

Go MD! Source: MSN

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