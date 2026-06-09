A Safe Streets Worker Is Making Headlines For All The Wrong Reasons.

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Mayor Brandon Scott ‘furious’ following arrest of Safe Streets worker on attempted murder charges



Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is speaking out after a Safe Streets worker was arrested on attempted murder charges.

The worker, Antoine Burton, is accused in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Park Heights Avenue. In a strongly worded statement, Scott called the situation a disgrace and said the employee violated the trust at the heart of violence intervention efforts.

The arrest has sparked conversation throughout Baltimore because Safe Streets workers are specifically tasked with helping prevent violence and mediate conflicts before they escalate.

City leaders are emphasizing that the allegations involve one individual and should not overshadow the broader work of Safe Streets teams across Baltimore. Still, the incident raises difficult questions about accountability and public trust.



SOURCE: WMAR

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