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Maryland’s Morgan State University Choir nominated for first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year award



Morgan State Choir Earns Historic HBCU Choir of the Year Nomination



Baltimore has another reason to celebrate.

The Morgan State University Choir has been nominated for the first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year Award at the upcoming Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The recognition places Morgan among just five Historically Black Colleges and Universities selected nationwide.

The Morgan choir has been known for preserving the rich tradition of spirituals while blending gospel, classical, and contemporary music. The nomination highlights not only musical excellence but also the cultural impact HBCU choirs continue to have across the country. Applause!

For Baltimore residents, this nomination represents more than music. It’s another reminder that one of the city’s most respected institutions continues to produce excellence on a national stage.

Source: WBAL