Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Morgan State Choir Earns Historic HBCU Choir of the Year Nomination

Maryland's Morgan State University Choir nominated for first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year award

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Maryland’s Morgan State University Choir nominated for first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year award

Morgan State Choir Earns Historic HBCU Choir of the Year Nomination

Baltimore has another reason to celebrate.
The Morgan State University Choir has been nominated for the first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year Award at the upcoming Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The recognition places Morgan among just five Historically Black Colleges and Universities selected nationwide.

The Morgan choir has been known for preserving the rich tradition of spirituals while blending gospel, classical, and contemporary music. The nomination highlights not only musical excellence but also the cultural impact HBCU choirs continue to have across the country. Applause!

For Baltimore residents, this nomination represents more than music. It’s another reminder that one of the city’s most respected institutions continues to produce excellence on a national stage.

Source: WBAL

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
30 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

38 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Local  |  Editor Staff

Morgan State Earns 100% NCLEX Pass Rate, Ranks Among Maryland’s Top Nursing Programs

The Buzz
The Buzz  |  Ryan Da Lion

Drake Just Passed Michael Jackson In Billboard History

Local  |  Editor Staff

West Baltimore’s Penn North Goes 365 Days Homicide-Free

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close