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Black Woman Federal Judge Faces Impeachment After Investigation

Georgia Congressmen Fuller, Clyde seek impeachment of Atlanta federal judge after courthouse sex scandal investigation

Published on June 11, 2026

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Georgia Congressmen Fuller, Clyde seek impeachment of Atlanta federal judge after courthouse sex scandal investigation

Federal Judge Faces Impeachment Push
A federal judge is facing serious scrutiny after investigators concluded she engaged in misconduct involving a police officer inside her courthouse chambers.
The investigation found evidence supporting the allegations and also determined the judge made false statements during the inquiry.
Now lawmakers are pushing impeachment proceedings, arguing that public confidence in the courts depends on judges maintaining the highest standards of conduct.
The story raises larger questions about accountability, ethics, and trust in institutions. SOURCE: CBS

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