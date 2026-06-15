Not Too Much, Mad Hatter! Saucy Santana Checks Cam Newton's 'ÑØ HØMØ' HÏJÏÑKŠ On His 'Funky Friday' Podcast–'Ï DØÑ'T ₩ÅÑT ¥ØŪ'

Nclecta, please!

Cam Newton has had plenty of memorable guests on Funky Friday, but few have managed to keep the outspoken host on his toes. Lady London famously checked him during her appearance, and Saucy Santana appears to have followed suit with the rapper hitting the Mad Hatter with a reality check.

“I don’t want you, and I can tell by yo stories, you cheap as hell!” said the “Material Girl” matter-of-factly.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton

The “Walk” artist is never one to hide any part of his experience as a Black gay man and the baddest b****, and that was on full display as he confronted Newton on everything from his internalized homophobia, cheap ways with women, and inability to read a room.

After having Newton interrupt his answers to insert “no homo,” and clarify that he was not the person being discussed in Santana’s hypotheticals, the rapper cut right to the bone, saying,

“We ain’t talking about me and you,” he said. “We just talking about men in general. And I ain’t finna keep clarifying all this no homo and all that s***. I don’t want you and I can tell by yo stories, you cheap as hell.”

Cam laughed off the comments but seemed to relax into the stories from that point on.

Santana was in rare form, teaching Cam about the ins and outs of being a true city boy. Everything from the difference between a trick and a real romantic interest to how he’s navigated his rise to fame.

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“When that’s your man, you gotta make him feel good,” he said. “He not even gone feel like it’s transactional. It be like ‘I ain’t even ask for this s***, he just came home with it because I’m that good of a b****. I done rubbed yo back, I done stroked your ego, I done helped you do this and that. Y’all n***** just want to feel like a king.”

When it comes to holding it down for the gworls, Santana is always going to do that; however, he does draw the line at helping to sniff out men who may not be living in their truth.

“Don’t trust fish, fish got bones,” he said. “If you want to find out if he gay or whatever, you need to go through his phone and figure out something. Don’t bring me around and try to figure out nothing because you know what they gone do? ‘They gone say Santana said…’ and I ain’t say s***, girl, I ain’t told you that. I don’t know nothing. And I don’t need to come around to see if he gay or not because if he is, now you mad at me because now we go together.”

One thing’s for sure, Santana continues to prove why he’s a star in his own right, as the interview was full of laughs and good moments. He hilariously described how he knew he was famous when he could no longer steal from retailers or walk to the neighborhood hangouts.

“I grew up a foot dragger, me and my h*** used to get dressed up and walk,” he said. “You can’t even walk to the store no more. You can’t go in there looking basic because everybody watching.”

Santana is truly a good time.

Check out the full interview below:

Not Too Much, Mad Hatter! Saucy Santana Checks Cam Newton's 'ÑØ HØMØ' HÏJÏÑKŠ On His 'Funky Friday' Podcast–'Ï DØÑ'T ₩ÅÑT ¥ØŪ' was originally published on bossip.com