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Nicki Minaj, I Regret My Ungodly Lyrics



Nicki Minaj Says She Regrets Some Of Her Past Lyrics

Nicki Minaj is opening up about her career and admitting there are songs and lyrics she wishes she could change.

Appearing on the Bryce Crawford Podcast, the rap superstar said she didn’t fully understand the level of influence she had on fans when she first entered the industry. Looking back, she says some of the messages promoted through music culture focused heavily on wealth, status, and material success.

Nicki’s comments have sparked discussion among fans about artist responsibility, personal growth, and the influence entertainers have on younger audiences.

Whether people agree with her reflection or not, it shows a side of Nicki that fans don’t often get to hear. Source: TMZ

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